Memorial Foundation and Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital Foundation

What Determines Good Health?

Social determinants of health are the conditions in which people are born, and the ways they live, learn, work, play and age – all of which affect their health and their quality of life.

Memorial Healthcare System’s Community Services programs work daily to have a positive impact on social determinants for our South Broward neighbors, with Memorial’s Case Managers and Care Coordinators connecting families to social supports such as:

Educational and benefits programs

Family planning services

Affordable child care

Access to healthy foods

Job and financial assistance

And, of course, high-quality, preventive healthcare

Living Better with LivWell

Since 2017, with support from the United Way of Broward County, LivWell has helped at-risk individuals with chronic and co-morbid conditions take charge of their health by using available healthcare services and resources. The program links each participant to a primary care provider, works to remove transportation, linguistic and other barriers, and educates participants to instill health-supporting lifestyle habits.

This year, 98 percent of 89 participants reported increased access to primary and preventive care, with 87 percent improving their self-care, and nearly 90 percent demonstrating increased knowledge and understanding of their conditions.

MOMS Helps New Moms

Becoming a new mother is exciting – but imagine how difficult it can be if you’re coping with prenatal or postpartum emotional stress. Mothers Overcoming Maternal Stress (MOMS) helps pregnant women and new mothers cope with depression and anxiety by promoting mother-child bonding and addressing complex social and emotional issues that affect family functioning.

Counselors from MOMS perform initial in-home screenings and assessments, after which new mothers receive customized treatment plans, including links to community resources, parental training and education, and home-based cognitive behavioral therapies.

The program’s most recent performance analysis reported that 100 percent of MOMS participants bonded successfully with their infants, and all experienced fewer symptoms of depression and anxiety.

Giving Kids a Healthy Start

Memorial’s Healthy Start program works to ensure that children start life off on the right foot by providing their parents with crucial skills and training, including:

Childbirth education and healthy pregnancy classes

Midwife services

Breastfeeding support

Assistance for substance abuse/substance exposed newborns

Links to Memorial Primary Care for preventive health

Memorial expanded the program this year to provide services to foster-care mothers and babies at Children’s Harbor, Inc. in Southwest Ranches, and to families with infants in the Memorial Regional Hospital Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. Healthy Start achieved top results, too: More than 2,000 participating families were successfully linked to a healthcare provider, and all participants receiving care coordination were given referrals to address their specific risk factors.

NFP: A Nurse-Family Partnership

Think house calls are a thing of the past? In Memorial’s Nurse-Family Partnership program, nurses provide low-income women who are pregnant for the first time with personalized in-home visits – twice monthly during pregnancy, and then during the first two years after birth. Each nurse partners with a mom for training in positive health-related behaviors, competent child care and maternal personal development. The goals: Healthy pregnancies and children, and improvements in families’ economic self-sufficiency.

Last year, NFP served 150 mothers, resulting in fewer early deliveries, a reduced number of low-birth-weight outcomes, and with 100 percent of participants reporting satisfaction with the program.

ALLIES Wins Recognition

Memorial’s ALLIES program (Adults Living Life Independently, Educated and Safe) received America’s Essential Hospitals’ Gage Award for Population Health Honorable Mention in June 2018. ALLIES – which is funded by the Community Foundation of Broward and helps seniors age 80 and up age in place via preventive education, home visits, assessments and active socialization – has served more than 1,500 Broward seniors since its inception in 2016.